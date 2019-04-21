The late Brendan Dollard, Borris-in-Ossory

The entire area was saddened by the passing of Brendan Dollard, Castle Ave, Derrin, Borris-in-Ossory, Co. Laois.

The late Brendan died peacefully at his home, on Friday, April 5, surrounded by his loving family.

His remains reposed at his home until removal on Saturday evening to St. Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory. Following concelebrated Requiem Mass on Sunday morning, burial took place in Derrinsallagh Cemetery, Borris-in-Ossory.

The late Brendan, who was predeceased by his wife Breda (nee Whelan), was cherished father of Brendan Jnr. (Sammy), Paul and Gordanna, he will be sadly missed by his family, grandchildren, brothers Liam, Michael, Paul, Kevin, Oliver, Joe, and Paddy, sisters Lily and Mary (Dunne), extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Brendan or “Shelly” as he was also known, was a native of neighbouring parish Pike of Rushall, Castletown but was a Borris man in every sense of the word, having lived and worked most of his life in Borris-in-Ossory. Borris in Ossory adult choir was joined by the Pike of Ruhall Parish choir to sing at the Funeral Mass, as per Brendan’s wishes.

Brendan was a plasterer by trade and took great pride in his work. He had many hobbies including collecting vintage artefacts and gardening. He assisted the Tidy Towns by looking after the flower beds at Derrin and Castle Avenue but his first love was hurling.

Brendan played with Laois Minors in 1965 and also with the Intermediate and Senior county teams. He won many titles with Borris in Ossory but perhaps his proudest day was when he captained the Borris Senior team which won the County Final in 1972.

Incidentally, that team was trained by the late Finty Kealy who passed away only a week before him. Brendan also trained and was a selector with Borris-in-Ossory Senior team for many years and also trained Kilcotton to an Intermediate title in 1992. Brendan was a trustee of Borris in Ossory G.A.A. club and was appointed Hononary Life Member in 2006.

His teammates from the 1972 team carried his coffin to the church and a guard of honour was formed by Borris in Ossory/Kilcotton G.A.A. club members who were joined by former players from Camross, Pike of Rushall and Castletown with whom he played at underage level.

An oration was given at the graveside by GAA Club Chairman, Diarmuid Quinlan, followed by the singing of “The Old Man” by Martin Delaney, accompanied by Jimmy Quinlan.

Ar dheis dé go raibh a ainm