The late Betsy Heffernan, Dualla

The death occurred at Birr Community Nursing Unit on Monday, April 8 of Betsy Heffernan (nee Toomey), late of Rathclough, Dualla.

For the past number of years, she had been in failing health and had reached the age of 76 years.

She was predeceased by her daughter Marie who died on Christmas Eve 2003 at the untimely age of 35 years and by her husband Con who died in 2009 and also by her grandson Mikey.

She was daughter of Michael and Mai Toomey, Moycarkey and hailed from a family of 11.

In her earlier years, Betsy stayed with her sister Nellie Darmody, a well known publican in Cashel and her experience of serving in the bar there helped her do likewise in Dualla on marrying the late Con Heffernan.

For many years herself and Con, who was a skilled craftsman in the locality carried on a successful bar and grocery business and raising their five children there.

Betsy quickly adapted to life in a rural village sharing in the joys and sorrows of her customers. She was a fashion conscious person and as a member of the community, she loved to socialize in supporting local events.

Her remains which were reposing at Devitts Funeral Parlour on Tuesday, April 9 were removed to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla and after Requiem Mass on the following day, celebrated by Fr. Joe Egan PP and assisted by Monsignor Dooley, Loughmore Castleiney and Fr. George Burke PP Moycarkey, interment took place in the adjoining cemetery.

She is survived by her sons Conor and John and daughters Margaret and Elaine. Also by Paddy Toomey, John, Mikey (brothers), Biddy and Peggy (sisters), her 10 grandchildren Dylan, Niamh, Orla, Padraic, Saoirse, Ailbhe, Johnny, Katie, Aoibhinn and Molly.

Also, by Bryan and David (sons-in-law), Caitriona and Meabh (daughters-in-law), her brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends to whom sincere sympathy is extended. Peace to her soul