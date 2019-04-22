The late Catherine (Kitty) Laffan, formerly of Graigueheisa Urlingford

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Laffan (nee Holohan), Graigueheisa, peacefully at St. Conlan's Nursing Home, Nenagh on Sunday, April 7.

Predeceased by her husband Mick and brother Jim, Kitty is deeply missed by her loving family, son Frankie, daughters Mary, Geraldine and Patricia (Pat) son-in-law Martin, grandchildren John, David and Elaina, brother Tom, sisters Bridget, May and Anna, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a close circle of friends.

Removal took place from Doyles funeral home, Urlingford to St.Patricks Church, Graine on Monday.

Requiem Mass was on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. May she rest in peace.