Late Bridie Duggan Daly, Lorrha & Boston

108 year old Bridie Duggan, sister of the late Tom Duggan, Portland, passed away quietly and without any fuss, as she had lived, on Wednesday, May 29 in the U.S. Born in the parish of Ballinakill, Loughrea in Co. Galway on February 13, 1911, one of ten children, six brothers and three sisters. On April 29, 1929 at the age of 18, she emigrated to the U.S. Her brother Tom brought her to Cobh to board the boat. Her parents had arranged that she would live with her aunt and cousins in Somerville, Massachusetts. She met her husband William Daly from Cork at an Irish dance there in 1936. They married in 1939 and went on to have six children, four boys, Bill, David, Michael and Jerry, and two girls Mary Anne and Kathleen. Unfortunately, William died a young man in 1960 leaving her with a young family aged from 4 to 16 years. Bridie’s last visit to Ireland was in 2017 where she met up with all her relations in Lorrha, Galway and her in-laws in Cork. On that occasion she visited Lorrha N.S. where two of her great – grandchildren, Lisa and Niall Duggan were pupils and where she reminisced about her own schooldays. A remarkable lady for her years, she didn’t need glasses to read nor did she need hearing aids. She was planning another trip back to Ireland this August but sadly passed away before realizing that treat once again. Predeceased by her husband William, sons Bill, David and Jerry, she is survived by her brothers Kevin (U.S), Henry (Balliakill, Loughrea), son Michael, daughters Mary Ann and Kathleen, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great – grandchildren, relatives and a wide circle of friends both in Ireland and in the U.S., the Duggan families Lorrha and the Daly family (Cork) to whom sympathy is extended. Bridie will be laid to rest in Arlington Cemetery near Boston with her husband and sons in the coming weeks. May she rest in peace.