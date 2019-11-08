Late Bridie O’Connor, Nodstown

The death occurred on Friday, October 25 at the residence of her niece, Brigid McDonnell, Ennis, Co. Clare of Bridie O’Connor (nee Fleming), late of Nodstown. For the past 10 years, she was a popular and much loved resident in Sue Ryder, Holycross and was less than two months short of her 102nd birthday. She was predeceased by her husband Patrick, who died in 1971 and by her brother-in-law Willie, who also lived with them in the family homestead and who died in 1989. Bridie was born on December 17, 1917 in Mohera, Annacarty. She was the only daughter of Pake and Mollie Fleming and hailed from a family of four. For some time, she worked for her uncle Timmy Daly, a creamery Manager in Glenough, Rossmore, who owned a shop. For over 50 years on coming to Boherlahan, she was associated with parish life and church related activities here. Throughout her life, she was a person of deep, strong faith and up to recent times was able to attend Sunday Mass for the residents in Sue Ryder. Having lived through the era of two World Wars, she enjoyed a simple lifestyle in comparison with modern day living and experienced many changes down through the years. Bride was a lover of animals and of nature and as a woman of the soil, she always had a beautiful display of flowers which she loved to share with neighbours and friends. Pictures were also very important to her to help preserve memories of past events. The highlight of the year for her was a visit to Knock, the I.C.A Annual Outing and Christmas parties. Her weekly visit to Cashel by bus to do some shopping and later to the Day Care Centre was eagerly awaited. Her bicycle was her mode of transport to Boherlahan when shopping at Eddie O’Dwyers. Hers was an opening and welcoming house to family, neighbours and friends. Possessed of gentle, happy and friendly disposition, she endeared herself to all who visited and who enjoyed many fireside chats. To mark family occasions for birthdays, First Holy Communions and Confirmations, a visit to auntie Bridie was a memorable occasion. In December 2017, Bridie, the sprightly centenarian got a standing ovation at the Annual Christmas Party in Boherlahan as she walked up the Parish Hall to take her place at the table to meet her well-wishers. In December 2018, she was also present for her 101st birthday. On Sunday, October 27, her remains, which were reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite, were removed to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan and on the following day, Mass for the repose of her Soul was celebrated by Fr. Joe Egan PP and assisted by Fr. Tom Dunne CC, Fr. Tom Ryan, Sue Ryder, Holycross. Burial took place in the adjoining Bianconi cemetery. She is survived by her nephew Paddy Fleming, Annacarty, and by her two nieces Brigid McDonnell, Ennis and Mary Hurley, Dooradoyle, Limerick, grandnieces, grandnephews, the O’Connor family, relatives and friends to whom sincere sympathy is extended.

Peace to her soul.