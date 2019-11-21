Late Lilly Tuohy, Gaile

On Friday, November 8, Elizabeth Tuohy, Gaile, passed away peacefully at Ashlawn Nursing Home, Nenagh. She was affectionately known as Lilly and had reached her 90th year. She was blessed with good health for most of her life and was an energised and industrious person. Lilly stemmed from the Lawrence family in Synone, growing up in the difficult decades of the 1930s and 1940s. Families at that time needed to be prudent, frugal and self-sufficient. In her youth, she was involved in the local dramatic society, helping out on and off the stage. When she married Jim Tuohy she did not have to travel far to start a new chapter in her life, settling into the Tuohy household beneath the majestic view of Killough Hill. It was here that her farming and domestic skills were most helpful in building up a successful family farming enterprise. Family life was very important to Lilly, passing on the traditional values to her children and in latter years her grandchildren. Her home was a place of great welcome and hospitality knew no bounds. Above all, she was a gentle person with a deep faith nurtured over the years. This faith was a great consolation to her in the twilight of her years. With longevity of years, she was rich in local lore and was generous in passing it on to others. Lilly’s remains were reposed at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour on Sunday evening before removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Following concelebrated Requiem Mass on Tuesday, she was laid to rest in Gaile graveyard. She was predeceased by her husband Jim and is sadly missed by her sons Michael, Liam and Gerard, daughters Mary, Emily, Ann and Martina, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Bridget and Monica, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.