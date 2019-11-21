Late Connie Hayes, Boherlahan

The death occurred on Monday, October 28 of Connie Hayes, Talbot Park, Boherlahan and late of Kilbreedy. Connie was son of the late John Hayes and his wife Margaret (nee O’Dwyer) of Kilbreedy and was predeceased by his wife Marian Flynn, brother Johnny and sister Margaret. On completion of his schooling, he left for London at the young age of seventeen to join his older brother Maurice and worked there until around the end of October 1966 when he returned home to be with the rest of the family looking after their seriously ill mother, who later passed away on Christmas Eve. Connie secured employment with O’Dwyer Steel, Dundrum in early 1967 as a trained steel erecter and went to live with his grandmother on the family farm at Lisloran. He remained at O’Dwyers until the early 1980s when he went to work for Michael Bulfin of Ballinure where he remained for the next 25 years or so. He married Marian Flynn in 1974 and had one son Derek. They came to live in Talbot Park where he was a highly respected member of the community endearing himself to all with his ready wit and good humour. When Derek was growing up, Connie enjoyed nothing better than to sit in the middle of the young lads that came to the house playing cards or recalling his exploits on the hurling field with a bit added here and there especially when he told them that the umpire would reach for the white flag when they saw him standing over the ball to take a free. Connie followed the fortunes of Derek and all his friends over the years and on hearing of his death they all returned and rallied around Derek and his young family in their hour of need. Connie played hurling with Boherlahan Dualla in the early 1960’s before emigrating and on his return transferred to Knockavilla Donaskeigh in 1967 where he was part of the U21 team that won West and County U21 hurling titles. He played at various levels for Kickhams until he transferred back to his native parish in 1979/80. In 1981, he played a prominent role in Boherlahan Dualla’s victory in the Mid and County Intermediate Championship scoring no less than 2-24. In 1983, while troubled with re-occuring injuries and in the twilight of his career, he again played a prominent role in Boherlahan Dualla’s win in the Mid Senior Cahill Cup when they defeated Loughmore Castleiney. This was the clubs first victory at Senior level since 1953. When he retired from the game, he still followed the fortunes of the club and could be seen regularly leaning on the wall watching training sessions and having the banter with his old team mates. In later years, Connie purchased a camper van and together with his partner Josie Collins and pet dog, travelled all over the country as well as keeping a watchful eye on his son Derek and family, whom he really adored. His remains reposed at Devitts of Cashel on Wednesday, October 30 before removal to Boherlahan Church as the cortege approached the village it was met by a huge guard of honour despite the inclement weather who escorted his remains on the final part of the journey. His coffin was draped in the Boherlahan Dualla and Knockavilla colours which he was so proud to have worn. Mass was concelebrated on the following morning by Fr. Joe Egan PP, Fr Tom Dunne CC and Fr. Peter Brennan PP Clonoulty with many members of the extended Hayes family taking part, with Derek paying a lovely tribute to his father at the end of the ceremony. The burial took place in Ardmayle cemetery. He is deeply regretted by his son Derek, daughter in law Denise, grandchildren Evie, Izzy and Cara, brothers Maurice, Paddy, Tommy, Michael and sisters Eileen, Bridget, Catherine, Maureen, brothers in law, sisters in law, his partner Josie Collins and the Collins family, many relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh an anam