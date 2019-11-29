Funeral details announced for Tipperary road crash victim

The funeral of Tipperary road crash victim Wayne Moylan will take place this weekend.

Mr Moylan, of 27 College Green, Thurles, died following a collision near Thurles in the early hours of Tuesday morning, November 26.

He is deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Gerry and Margaret, sons Tristan, Keelan and Corey, sister Lisa Marie, Lisa Marie's partner Shane, niece Fíadh, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his parent's residence, 27 College Green on Saturday evening, November 30, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Bohernanave Church on Sunday morning, December 1, for funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial after mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery.