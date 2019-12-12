Sr Aileen Fenton, Boherlahan Dualla

The death occurred on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Rathkeevan Nursing Home of Sr Aileen Fenton, late of Presentation Convent, Clonmel and Ballinure.

She was daughter of John and Catherine Fenton (nee Cummins) and was the eldest in a family of eight. Her former home is now occupied by Pat Ryan and family associated with the Horse & Hound Pub in Dualla.

Sr. Aileen was very much connected with our parish. The Fenton family attended Mass in Dualla and were involved in local activities. Her parents, sister Margaret and brother Ignatius are buried in Dualla. She was educated in Ballinure National School, Presentation Convent Cashel and Presentation Convent Mountmellick, Co. Laois. In 1941, Sr. Aileen entered the Presentation Convent, Dungarvan and trained as a national teacher in Carysfort College Dublin. She taught in Dungarvan, Lismore and Clonmel serving on Boards of Management in these schools.

Throughout her life, she had a great interest in education with a particular concern for the disadvantaged children. She was also very artistic and secured art qualifications to enable her to teach in secondary schools. Her retirement years were spent in the Presentation Convent Clonmel where she enjoyed gardening.

She was a regular visitor to Ballinure and meeting with her O’Sullivan cousins. Her aunt Mary Coffey (nee Cummins) lived in Ballinree, where Billy and Janet Fogarty now reside. Her remains which were reposing on Friday, November 22 in the Presentation Convent, Clonmel were removed on the following day to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown for Requiem Mass. Burial took place in the Convent Cemetery. She is survived by her Presentation Community and by her brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends to whom sincere sympathy is extended.

Peace to her soul.