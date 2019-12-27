The death has taken place after a long illness of John J Hassett Croke Street, Thurles and formerly of Ballytarsna and the Old Rock Road, Cashel.

In the wonderful care of the Staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles.

Predeceased by his wife Elizabeth. Deeply mourned by his daughters Brigid, Maire, Grainne, Aedin and Niamh, son Liam, grandchildren, brothers Mick, Br. Alfred and Billy, sisters Eileen and Kathleen, sons in law Rodger, Gearoid and Kristian, daughter in law Tracey, nephews, nieces, sisters in law Joan, Emily, Mary and Kathleen,brothers in law Eddie and John, cousins, neighbours, sporting colleges, and friends .

His remains were removed from Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Thurles to St. Peter in Chain's Church, Moycarkey.

Requiem Mass on Friday December 6 at 11.30am followed by burial in Ballysheehan Graveyard, Cashel.

May he rest in peace