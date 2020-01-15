Tipperary man who married his best friend for tax reasons passes away

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Tipperary man Matthew Murphy who made headlines around the world in 2017 when he availed of Ireland’s new equal marriage laws so that his friend and carer could lawfully avoid paying inheritance taxes.

Mr Murphy wed his heterosexual friend of more than 30 years Michael O’Sullivan in a Dublin registry office two years ago. The two men met while working together at Eircom and Mr O’Sullivan later became Mr Murphy’s carer.

Their story grabbed the attention of the country after Mr Murphy explained to RTÉ’s Liveline show that he planned to tie the knot with his friend for tax purposes.

Mr Murphy spent his formative years in Ballinure and later moved to Dublin however he never forgot his Tipperary roots and was a frequent visitor to the Cashel area.

The funeral of Mr Murphy, late of Stoneybatter, Dublin and formerly Noan Estate, Balinure, Cashel will take place on Friday afternoon at 3pm in Church of St. John the Baptist and St. Patrick's Rock, John Street, Cashel.

“Murphy, Matthew (Niall Street, Stoneybatter, Dublin and formerly Noan Estate, Balinure, Cashel, Co. Tipperary) – 14th January 2020, peacefully with Michael by his side, former butler, valet, head of house, telephonist, model, actor, husband, stepfather and utter gentleman; sadly missed by Michael, John, Irene, his stepchildren, cousin Nellie, his great friends James, Mary and Deirdre, relatives and friends.”

“Reposing at his home on Wednesday and Thursday all day – all welcome. Funeral Service on Friday afternoon at 3pm in Church of St. John the Baptist and St. Patrick's Rock, John Street, Cashel followed by Private Cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NCBI.”