The late Eileen Lanigan, Cormackstown

The passing of Eileen Lanigan (nee O'Keeffe) St Anne's Cormackstown, Thurles occasioned deep regret in her community last week as a lady of real substance was called to her eternal rest.

Eileen, who had been ill for a short time, passed away in the wonderful care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles, surrounded by her family who are heartbroken at her passing.

Eileen was a member of the very well known and highly respected O'Keeffe family, Holycross and her involvement in the community ensured that she was popular with everyone she met.

A quiet, unassuming lady, her very pleasant disposition meant that she was at ease in company and somebody who delighted in meeting neighbours, friends and acquaintences.

Predeceased by her husband Jackie who was deeply involved in sport, especially GAA and soccer, Eileen too retained a great interest in the games with their four sons all enjoying their times on the various fields, and later on, their grandchildren as well. Many is the time she stood on the sidelines cheering them on as they wore a variety of coloured jerseys with different clubs.

Eileen suffered the cross of losing her husband Jackie, her brother Danny, and two daughters-in-law, Rosie and Sharon, in a relatively short period of time. Her loss, and that of her extended family, was immense, but Eileen bore the pain with great dignity and fortitude and typical of her caring attitude, always put her own loss to the back of her mind, and that of her family members to the forefront - she was a determined lady and very conscious of ensuring that others were supported.

Eileen will be missed in Cormackstown, in Holycross, in Thurles and further afield. Her gentle smile and wave of the hand, which characterised her friendly, outgoing personality will no longer be witnessed. However, the many great memories she shared with her family and friends will linger long in the mind and she will be recalled as a very caring mother and grandmother, a great sister, a devoted wife and tremendous friend.

Sympathy is tendered to her sons Hughie, Pajo, Tony and Sean, grandchildren Lee, Callum, Melissa, Stevie, Patrick, Seanie, Mark, Conor, Jack, Brian, Darren and Danny, daughters in law Louise and Paula, sisters Peggy (Ryan), Pat (Ryan) and Mary (Cullinane), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest peacefully in the heaven she strived for throughout her very full life.