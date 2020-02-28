The late Brid Dwyer, Thurles

Thurles town is in mourning this week following the passing of very well known former Presentation Secondary School Vice-Principal, Brid Dwyer, Cill Cluain, Slievenamon Road, Thurles.

Originally from Ballycroneen, Cloyne, Co Cork, Brid (nee Cuddigan) died peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Fennor Hill Care facility, Urlingford.

She is very sadly missed by her devoted husband Paddy, daughters Marian, Clare, Valerie and Mairéad, sons Gerard and Brian, grandchildren Rory, Lara, Conor, Liam and Darragh, sons in law Tom, Roy, Gerry and Finbarr, daughters in law Trish and Ale, brother Liam, sisters Mary (Adams), Anne (Cuddigan) and Lily (Flynn), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Brid influenced so many during her time working in the Presentation Secondary School in Thurles and it was her caring attitiude which endeared her to so many of the students in her care. She was regarded as a very devoted teacher of Irish, Latin and history who always wanted the very best for her students and strived to see them reach their potential through whatever means possible.

She was a valued colleague to staff in the Presentation during her 38 years and even in retirement, she retained a huge interest in the affairs of the school - she delighted in the many successes achieved, both academic and extra curricular and was a proud Presentation lady having been VP from 1985 to 2001.

Brid was also very well known in the local community and was regarded as a very kind, caring neighbour. Her links with many groups and her contribution to Thurles life ensured that she, and her family members, were highly thought of, respected and admired.

Above all though, she was a devoted wife to Paddy, who ran a shoe business in Croke Street, Thurles, and loving mother to her sons and daughters. She delighted in her grandchildren too and her passing is a great blow to them all.

Testimony to the high regard in which Brid, and her family are held was the great outpouring of sympathy over the funeral period.

May she rest in peace.