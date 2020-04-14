The late Josephine (Babbie) O’Donnell, Erry, Cashel

The sudden and unexpected death at her residence on Thursday, March 5, 2020 of Josephine O’Donell (nee Davern), Erry, evoked deep regret and sorrow for her family, relatives and parish community.

Affectionately known as Babbie, she was predeceased by her husband Richard who died in October 2000 and whose family hailed from Nodstown.

A native of Lacken, Drombane, she came to reside in Erry over 49 years ago. In her adopted parish, she was devoted to working on the family farm and in raising her five children.

She reached the age of 85 and on the day of her death had been up and about tending to her home duties and daily routine before her passing. Possessed of friendly, caring and kind disposition, her home was a place of welcome and hospitality.

Babbie was a woman of strong faith and during her lifetime was a loyal supporter of church related celebrations and activities. Above all, she was the anchor and the heart of the home for her family.

Her remains, which were reposing at Devitts Funeral Home, Cashel, were removed on Saturday to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla and after Requiem Mass the following day, celebrated by Fr. Joe Egan PP and assisted by Fr Thomas Dunne CC, Fr. Peter Brennan PP Clonoulty, Fr. Pat Coffey PP Golden and Fr. James Purcell, Thurles, interment took place in Ardmayle Cemetery.

She is survived by her two sons James and Eamonn and by her daughters Joan, Margaret Ashford and Eilish Horan. Also by Stuart Ashford, Surrey and Sean Horan, Golden (sons-in-law), Marian and Joanna Ashford (grandchildren), Freddie Davern (sister-in-law), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends to whom sincere sympathy is extended. Peace to her Soul.