The late Teresa Sherlock, Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Sunday April 12 of Theresa Sherlock, late of 8 St Patricks Terrace, Borris-in-Ossory, and formerly Stooagh, Neilstown, Camross, Co Laois.

The late Teresa, who was predeceased by her parents John and Annie and by her brother Michael (Mick), passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Fintan's Hospital, Portlaoise.



A private funeral took place, in keeping with current government guidelines and Teresa was laid to rest in the New Cemetery, Borris-in-Ossory with her mother the late Annie Sherlock and her brother, the late Michael (Mick) Sherlock.

She is deeply regretted by her relatives, including the Phelan and Nutley families, Ballaghmore, her neighbours and friends in Borris in Ossory and especially the staff and fellow patients at the Maryborough Centre, Portlaoise.