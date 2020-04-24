The late Eileen Booth, Portlaoise and Donaghmore

The death occurred of Eileen Booth (nee Phelan) late of Hawthorne Drive Portlaoise and formely Killone House, Stradbally Co. Laois and The Glebe, Donaghmore on Monday, April 13.

She was predeceased by her husband Denis and daughters Caroline and Geraldine.

The late Eileen is deeply regretted by her sons Anthony and Vincent, daughters-in-law Ann and Jackie, sister Josie McDonald (Limerick), brothers John (Castletown House, Donaghmore) and Joe (Carrickmacross), grandchildren Sarah, Nathen, Laura, Rachel, relatives and many friends.

In adherence with Government and HSE recommendations Eileen’s Requiem Mass was celebrated on Wednesday April 13 in SS Peter and Paul's Church Portlaoise for her immediate family, followed by interment in The Church of The Ascension Cemetery, The Heath.

Her family will organise a memorial Mass as soon as the pandemic has passed.