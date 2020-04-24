The late Mary Bergin, Ballybrophy

The death took place on Friday, April 17 of Mrs Mary Bergin (nee Coss), Ballymeelish, Ballybrophy.

Mary passed away, surrounded by her loving family and in the loving care of the Matron and Staff in the Ealga Lodge, Nursing Home, Shinrone, Birr, Co. Offaly.

She was predeceased by her husband Thomas (Tom) and will be sadly missed by her daughter Theresa, sons Thomas and Andrew, daughters-in-law, Kay and Ailbhe, grandchildren Thomas, Dylan, James and Hannah, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.