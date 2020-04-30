The late Margaret Cantwell, Two Mile Borris

The death took place on April 5 of Margaret Cantwell (nee Maher, Noard, Turnpike, Two Mile Borris), after a long illness.

Predeceased by her husband John (May 25 - 2019), her parents Pat and Mai and brothers Paddy and Mick.

Mourned by her family Sinead, Thomas and Eoin, grandchildren Victoria, Jessica, Kate and Joe, daughter-in-law Katriona, son-in-law Martin, Eoin's fiancee Mary-Jean, brothers John and Laurence, sisters Breege (O' Carroll) ,Jo (Emmer) and Marianne (Cleary), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral took place. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

May she rest in peace.