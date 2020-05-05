The late Paddy Daly, Derrinsallagh, Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Friday April 24 of Paddy Daly, Derrinsallagh, Borris-in-Ossory, Co. Laois.

Paddy’s death took place at his daughter Catherine's residence, Tramore, Co. Waterford.

He was predeceased by his wife Kathleen (nee Nolan) less than one year ago. He is deeply regretted by his loving children, Patrick, Kevin and Catherine, daughter-in-law Triona, son-in-law Maurice, grandchildren Caoimhe and Shauna, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government and HSE recommendations regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr. Robert Fletcher for family only, followed by burial in Killasmeestia cemetery with his late wife Kathleen.

As a mark of respect to Paddy, and to support his family at this difficult time, friends and neighbours stood along the route as his remains were taken to the cemetery. A celebration of Paddy's life will be held at a later date.

Paddy had a great interest in sport and in his younger days he hurled with Kilcotton GAA Club and also played with Grange United Soccer Club. His coffin was draped with the green and gold colours of Kilcotton.

May he rest in peace.