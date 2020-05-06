The Late Mary Thomas, Luton and formerly Coalfields, Thurles

The death took place on April 21 of Mary Thomas, Luton, England and formerly Kavanagh, Coalfields, Thurles.

She was predeceased by her husband Ted.

Mary's long illness was bravely borne with her family and the staff of the Nursing Home in Luton.

She is deeply mourned by her son David, sisters Margaret (Mockler) Balllyerk, Two Mile Borris and Phyllis (Galvin) Blackcastle, Two Mile Borris, brothers Michael Bohernanave, Thurles, Tommy London and Anthony (Tony) Rosemount, Thurles, nephews, nieces, extended family members, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral will take place in Luton, England.

May she rest In peace.