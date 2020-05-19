The late Tommy Norton, Gragaugh, Ballingarry

The death has occurred of Tommy Norton late of Gragaugh, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary.

Tommy is deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mary, his loving family Lorraine (Millea), Mary, Katie (O'Leary) and Dickie, sons in law David and Noely, daughter in law Sarah, grandchildren Laura, Sean, Gillian, Ellie, Eve, Roisin, Thomas, Orlaith and Cillian, brother Sean, sisters Kay, Sheila and Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Tommy’s mortal remains were removed from his home to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry, on Tuesday morning for requiem Mass at 11.30 am.

By the time the funeral reached the village, a huge crowd had gathered to show their respect to Tommy who had been involved in so many organisations since he first arrived in the parish way back in the mid-70’s.

A guard of honour accompanied the cortege from the cross right up the church, which was comprised of supporters from Ballingarry and Emeralds GAA clubs, while all the time adhering to government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

A private family funeral Mass then took place, which was followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

“Go ndéana Dia trócaire air”.