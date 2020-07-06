Obituary: The late Martin Delaney, Borris in Ossory

The death took place on Monday June 29, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise of Martin Delaney, Grangebeg, Borris in Ossory, Co. Laois. (Ex. CIE).

The late Martin, who died just two months short of his ninetieth birthday, was predeceased by his wife Mary (nee Delaney, Main Street Borris in Ossory) and his sister May (Fitzpatrick, Station Road, Ballybrophy).

He is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving sons Joe, Ger and Ned, daughter in law Bernie, grandsons Dean and Darragh, granddaughters Niamh, Leah and Anne, nieces Mary, Anne, Sal. Bernie, Helen and Kathleen,, nephews Jimmy and Martin, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid 19 directives, a private family Funeral Mass took place in Knockaroo Church on Wednesday morning July 1, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.