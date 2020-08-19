Late Patrick. J. McMahon, Tipperary

To his golfing friends he was affectionately known as “Maxi” and apart from his academic prowess, Mr. Patrick J. McMahon, R.I.P was a true gentleman of golf, and for a lifetime so much part of Tipperary Golf Club. He played golf, he talked golf and true to his profession as a Teacher, he enjoyed imparting his vast knowledge of the intricacies and techniques of this ancient game. Whether it was “chipping out of the sand”, “chipping over the sand” or putting “back-spin” on the ball, Maxi had the answer. He would willingly and painstakingly provide the necessary tuition as to how the shot should be executed. Many have derived great benefit from those free clinics, while more of us should have listened more intently.



One of his favourite pastimes, when not actually playing the game, was to repetitively practise the short “chip-shot” near the 16th green until perfection was attained. In 1961 Maxi was Captain of Tipperary Golf Club and his friendly, humorous, welcoming personality endeared him to all. Having recently celebrated his one hundredth birthday it was with immense sadness that we learned that Patrick. J. McMahon, R.I.P had passed away on August 10, 2020. He touched so many lives in a positive way and his memory will forever remain in the hearts of those of us who had the privilege of knowing him at Tipperary Golf Club.

Ní fheicfimid a leithéidí ann arís agus go ndéana Dia trócaire ar a anam.