Late Fr. Richard Crowe, Doon

The death occurred on Sunday, August 9 2020 of Father Richard (Dick) Crowe at St. Paul’s Nursing Home, Dooradoyle, Limerick, formerly of Towerhill, Cappamore and Carrigbeg, Doon, Co. Limerick. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother John. He is sadly missed by his sisters Kathleen Helping, Knocklong and Maura Collins, Ardagh, brothers-in-law William and Seán, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, relatives and many friends. Bishop Brendan Leahy, priests and all the religious of the Limerick Diocese. The Sisters of Bon Secours de Troyes, Dooradoyle, and personal assistant Alice.

Fr. Dick was for many years chaplain to St. Camillius’ Hospital and the Mid-West Regional Hospital in Limerick.