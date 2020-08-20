Late Br. Gerard O’Shea, former principal of St. Fintan’s C.B.S., Doon

The death occurred on Monday, August 10, 2020 of Brother Gerard O’Shea, Christian Brothers, St. Patrick’s Care Centre, Baldoyle, Dublin 13. Bro. O’Shea was a native of Cork City and was principal of St. Fintan’s C.B.S. Seconday School, Doon, Co. Limerick from 1996 to 1999. He was the last Christian Brother to be Principal of the C.B.S. Secondary School in Doon. Br. O’Shea also taught at Adare C.B.S. and Ard Scoil Ris. Sincere sympathy to the Christian Brothers and family of the late Bro. O’Shea.