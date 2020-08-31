The Late Jim Scott, Horse & Jockey

The death has taken place after a long illness on August 11 of James (Jim) Scott Kylenoe, Horse and Jockey, Thurles. Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family.

Predeceased by his wife Noreen, brothers Billy and Patrick, sisters Mary, Eileen, Marianne, Phyllis and Carmel.

The late Jim won an All Ireland Minor Medal with Tipperary in 1956 defeating Kilkenny, playing at full forward position. Played with with Moycarkey Borris senior team, winning a Mid Championship in 1965 and with Holycross in 1966.

His coffin was draped with the Moycarkey Borris Flag who also provided a Guard of Honour on his arrival at St Peter in Chains Church Moycarkey for his Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am on August 15. Burial took place in St Peter's Cemetery Moycarkey.

Deeply mourned by his loving wife Ann, family Mary Quinn, Martina Rigney, Timothy and James, sons-in-law Nicky and Paul, daughters-in-law Annette and Niamh, grandchildren to whom he was devoted Michaela, Eimear, Jack, Luke, Nicola, Aidan, Andrew and Aoibhín, sister Anne O’Sullivan, brothers-in-law Larry and David, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May he rest in peace.