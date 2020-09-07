The Late Mary Hayes, Two Mile Borris

The death has taken place on August 25 of Mary Hayes (nee Doyle, Ballyduff) Leigh, Two Mile Borris after a long illness.

Predeceased by her husband Marty and her brother Jim.

Her remains were reposed at her residence on Wednesday August 26.

Removal on Thursday morning with Guard of Honour from her residence to the Junction at Leigh provided by neighbours and friends.

As the Funeral Cortege entered the M8 road more neighbours stood in silence at their residence as the mortal remains of Mary Hayes made its final journey to St James Church for her Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Chief Celebrant Fr Tom Fogarty P.P, assisted by Fr George Bourke Moycarkey, Fr Conor Hayes Templemore, Fr Tom Egan Drom and Fr Dominic Meehan Templemore.

Burial took place in the Old Cemetery in the family plot Two Mile Borris.

Deeply mourned by her daughters Una (Woodlock), Anette (Phelan), Josephine (Campion), Mary (Lee) and son Edward, sisters Margaret O'Sullivan, Agnes Maher, brother Michael, daughter in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.