The late Jim Walsh (Snr), Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Sunday September 13, peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise of James (Jim) Walsh, Church View, Borris in Ossory. The late Jim, who was predeceased by his wife Kathleen (nee Ryan) is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his son Jim, sisters Theresa (Delaney) and Patsy (Guidera), brothers Liam and Paddy, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday morning September 15 in St Canice's Church, Borris in Ossory, followed by burial in Derrinsallagh Cemetery, Borris in Ossory.

The late Jim, who enjoyed a long and healthy life, was in his 96th year. He was a hard worker all his life and travelled daily on his bicycle to work locally and to his farm on the Castle Avenue. He also worked for many years in the meat factory in Roscrea. He was a great community and parish man. He was a volunteer carpark steward at St. Canice’s Church for many years for weekend Masses and also at funerals. He was a great supporter and worker for the local Tidy Towns/Community Development Association.

Jim had a great interest in hurling all his life. In his younger days he won an Intermediate Championship with Kyle GAA Club in 1947. He was a great supporter of Borris in Ossory GAA Club and was a steward for many years. He was an umpire for referee the late Tom Ryan throughout his career. Jim loved a game of cards; he played 25 weekly in the local O’Brien Hall and also travelled to other venues to play cards. May he rest in peace.