The late Mr Jimmy Kealy, Urlingford

The town of Urlingford bid farewell to one of its characters on Monday September 14, when Jimmy Kealy passed away peacefully at Fennor Hill Care Facility, Urlingford, in his 92nd year.

Jimmy moved to Urlingford from Kilcooley 70 years ago. He worked in Joyce’s of Springview following and minding horses and then worked in Harrington’s for many years as well as operating as an undertaker with Michael Doyle’s father, Oliver. Jimmy met his late wife Mai in Urlingford and they had seven children. Predeceased by his wife Mai, Jimmy is deeply regretted by his loving family Phyllis, Mary, Lily, Angela, Vera, Michael and James, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, brother William, sister in law Norma, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Jimmy’s remains were laid to rest in The Mill Cemetery.