The late Thomas Maher, Cormackstown

It was with great sadness that we learned of the sudden passing of Thomas Maher, Cormackstown.

A true gentleman, it has been much remarked that Thomas was a real people person, he had a long involvement with the Legion and made friends easily. Thomas worked for Vale Oil for nearly 30 years, he was a hard worker but always found time to have a chat or a cup of tea in every household he visited. He had a great love of horse racing and hurling and loved spending time in his garden. Thomas will be sadly missed by his wife Ellie, daughters Jean (Barry), Marie (Kinane) and Margaret (Harte), sons Kevin and Thomás, grandchildren Colm, Paudie, Hannah, Sarah, Grace, Tommy, Jack and James, sons-in-law Joe, Jim and Ger, daughters-in-law Cathriona and Caroline, brother Noel, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and his many friends.

Peace to his kindly soul.