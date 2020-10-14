Obituary: Ernest Cummins, R.I.P.

The death took place on September 8 last of Ernest Cummins, Main Street, Templemore.

Born on July 5, 1975 Ernest was the youngest child of Breda and the late Bernard (Bonar) Cummins and lived all his life in the family home on the Main Street.

Following his education he worked in Gleeson’s of Borrisoleigh and on various FAS schemes in Templemore including the Tidy Towns and the Pitch and Putt. He had a keen interest in all things technical and loved to learn about everything and anything – especially cars.

He was a regular visitor to Templemore Library where he loved to log on to the computer and was also well known to the staff at the Library. While Ernest was a private man who liked his own company he still loved to chat with the locals and had a keen interest in developments on the Main Street.

Sadly Ernest was diagnosed with a terminal illness in August of this year, an illness which took him from us on September 8 last.

Ernest was pre-deceased by his father Bernard and brother Michael and is survived by his mother Breda, and siblings Alex, Kathleen, Denis and Majella.

The Main Street will not be the same without Ernest as he looked out for all his neighbours

May his gentle soul rest in peace.