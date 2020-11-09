Recent deaths in the parish of Littleton, Moycarkey and Two Mile Borris

Late John Maher

The death took place recently of John Maher, Inchicore, Dublin 8 and formerly of Ballymoreen, Littleton and Queen Hair Salons Dublin and Thurles.

Peacefully at Our Lady Hospice, Harold Cross, Dublin 6 on October 10.

Son of Kathleen and the late Paddy, brother of Tom and Tadgh and the late Padraig, sisters in lawTeresa, Eithne and Rosaleen, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and his Pheromenal Staff.

Private funeral took place in the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium on Wednesday October 14.

May he rest in peace.

Late Mary P O'Neill

The death took place on September 28 of Mary P O'Neill (nee Murphy) Bramblestown, Gowran, Kilkenny (formerly of Lower Brownsford, Inistiage ).

Predeceased by her husband Ben.

Mother of Mary (Higgins), Greg, Sheila (Cambell) and Angela (Lanigan, Leigh, Two Mile Borris), sister of Nora, Josie and Julie, brothers Paddy and Joe, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, daughter in law, sons in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass took place in the Church of St Michael and St David, Dungarvan, Co. Kilkenny on Wednesday September 30 followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

May she rest in peace.

Recent Deaths

Paddy Whelan, Killavanogue, Clonmore, Templemore.

Marie Skett (nee Costello), Wigan, England and formerly of Main Street, Littleton, Thurles.

Margaret Kennedy (nee Kenny), Athy, Co.Kildare / Luton, England and formerly of Glengoole. (Sister of Anne Britton, Kylenoe, Horse and Jockey).

Thomas Power, London and formerly of Galboola, Littleton.