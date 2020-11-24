The late Johnny Hayes, Holycross Village

It was with genuine sadness and shock that we learned of the sudden and unexpected passing of Johnny Hayes, Holycross Village. Johnny was a gentleman, a great neighbour and friend. He loved company and having the chat. He was an avid reader whether it be the daily newspaper, the Tipperary Star, Racing Post or a good book, especially biographies and, of course, anything by Dick Francis.

He was in tune with nature and loved animals, he had great skill with horses, travelling all over the country and to the UK to sales, race meetings and Point to Point. He had a great sense of fun, a strong work ethic and never had a bad word to say about anyone. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Current Covid restrictions prevented family and friends from giving Johnny the send off he deserved but relatives, neighbours and friends turned out to walk with him as his coffin was carried across the bridge to his final resting place and the large numbers present at his burial showing their support to Johnny’s family was testament to the high esteem in which he was held.

Predeceased by his parents Elizabeth and Jim, brothers Noel and Martin and sister-in-law Helen, we offer our sympathy to his sister Biddy (Clowrey), Mary (Durcan) and Kay (O’Gorman), brothers Dinny and Mattie, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law Eddie, Joe and Paddy relatives and friends. Johnny recently planted daffodils along a pathway close to the river and in the spring when these flowers bloom his family and friends will no doubt remember Johnny with a smile.

Peace to his kindly soul.