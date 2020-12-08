Obituary: William “Bill” McEvoy, New York and late of Ballybrophy, Co. Laois

Sympathy is extended to the family of the late William “Bill” McEvoy, Lake Grove, Long Island, New York and late of Kilcoke, Ballybrophy, Co. Laois whose death took place on Wednesday, November 25, surrounded by his loving family.

He was predeceased by his wife Lily, daughter Marion, brother Seán (Durrow, Co.Laois), and sister Julia Dowling (Dublin).

He is survived by his children Patrick, Kieran, Margaret, Billy, Lillian, Joseph, Colleen and Kathleen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Mollie, Bridie and Margaret, cousins, nieces, nephews and his many friends in Ireland, England, U.S.A. and Canada.

The late Bill, who was in his 98th year, was one of the founding members of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éirinn and spent his life promoting Irish music and culture in North America. For twenty five years he was the Provincial Chairman of CCE for North America and was made Honorary President for Life of Comhaltas North America.

Bill also maintained his lifelong love of Gaelic games and had fond memories of hurling with his friends as a boy in his native Kilcoke. He never lost touch with his locality and always visited his friends during his many trips to Ireland.

He was the recipient of many awards including “Laoisman of the Year” in 1994, an honour which he very much appreciated.

Fear an Tí was Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh and among the many tributes paid to Bill on the night was a glowing tribute from Councillor Jim Kelly, Borris in Ossory who said he was very proud that he and Bill were from the same parish.

Bill was also honoured by Laois County Council at a Civic Reception organised to celebrate all his achievements. He was an active member of the Laois Association in New York and had the honour on one occasion of being Grand Master and leading the Laois contingent down Fifth Avenue on St Patrick’s Day.

His Funeral Mass took place on Wednesday December 2 at Assumption Church, Centereach, Long Island, followed by burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Port Jefferson. May he rest in peace.