Late Nancy O'Dwyer, Two Mile Borris & Thurles

The death has taken place recently of Nancy O'Dwyer (nee Woodlock, Leigh) Leigh, Two Mile Borris and formerly of Bohernanave, Thurles.

In the wonderful care of Fennor Nursing Home, Urlingford, Co Kilkenny after a long illness. Predeceased by her daughter Rita.

Deeply mourned by her husband Sean, daughters Joan, Ann, Sinead, sons Michael, John and Kieran, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, daughters in law, sister Bernie (Ely) Luton, England, brothers Tommy (Thurles) and Liam, Bristol, England, nephews, nieces, extended relatives, neighbours, and her many good friends.

Nancy remains arrived at Thurles Cathedral of the Assumption on Sunday Morning November 22 for 11.00 am Requiem Mass celebrated by Fr Vincent Stapleton.

On arrival of her remains at the Cathedral of the Assumption the residence of Leigh formed a Guard of Honour at the entrance.

Nancy coffin was draped the with the flag of the Thurles Fennelly's G.A.A. Club.

She was a prominent member of Thurles Coursing Club. She was President of the Turnpike Shrine Committee in the mid 1990. A member of the Woodlock family of 15 of Leigh, Two Mile Borris. The door of the house was always opened to all while she was in Leigh. Gifts brought to the alter were Tipperary Scarf, Wedding Photo and a Sod of Turf representing Woodlock's Bog which was famous in the early 1900 up to 1950.

Burial took place in St Patrick's Cemetery Thurles with Thurles Fennelly's providing Guards of Honour from the Cathedral of the Assumption to her final resting place.

May Nancy rest in peace.