Obituary: The late Margaret Mockler, Two Mile Borris

The death took place on November 27 of Margaret Mockler (nee Kacanagh, Coalfields, Thurles) Ballyerk, Two Mile Borris.

Mags was predeceased by her husband Mixie.

Mags' death was borne with the wonderful care of Eyrefield Manor, Nursing Home, Greystones, Co. Wicklow. Mags was predeceased by her sisters Noreen (Doherty), Betty (Hayes), Anne (Brophy and Mary (Thomas), and brother Paddy.

Deeply mourned by her daughters Catherine, (Lennon), Irene (Callanan), Mary (Tibury) and Deirdre (De Prady), grandchildren, sons in law, sister Phyllis Galvin, brothers Michael, Tommy and Tony, nephews, nieces, brother in law, sisters in law, extended relatives, neighbours and friends.

Burial took place in Two Mile Borris Cemetery after Requiem Mass in St James Church.

May she rest in peace.