Late Helen Stynes (nee Cleary), Canada & late of Crab, Gortnahoe
Sympathy
The death occurred on December 26, 2020 of Helen Stynes (nee Cleary), Toronto, Canada & late of Crab, Gortnahoe, Thurles. Predeceased by her parents Willie & Ellie.
Deeply regretted by her husband Dennis, children Miriam, William, Seán & Siobhán, grandchildren, sons and daughters in law, brothers and sisters in law, extended family & friends. Beloved sister of Tim, Marie, Margaret, Willie and Patricia.
Helen's funeral will take place in Toronto, Canada.
May she rest in peace.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on