Late Joe Phelan, Derrin, Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Wednesday January 13, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally of Joe Phelan, Derrin, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois. Beloved husband of Kathleen and loving father to Agnes, Catherine, Marie, Joceline and Eoin. He is deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Dick, sons in law Matt, Conall and Andrew, daughter in law, Gemma, sisters in law, brother in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines, a private Funeral Mass was celebrated on Thursday January 14 in St Canice’s Church, Borris-in-Ossory followed by burial in the New Cemetery.

The late Joe, who was in his 90th year, was a native of neighbouring parish Ballaghmore. He was a member of the farming community and was a great neighbour on the Castle Avenue. Joe was very involved in his community all his life; he loved going to hurling matches and dancing at the parish socials. He was a founder member of Borris-in-Ossory Social Services and served as chairman on the committee for many years.

May he rest in peace.