Recent deaths in Doon

Late Tom Moloney

The death has occurred of Tom Moloney, late of Coolalough, Hospital, Co. Limerick and formerly of Croughmarka, Doon, on Thursday January 14, 2021, peacefully at his residence. He is sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Joseph, Denis and John, sister Anastasia (Griffin), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends. His requiem Mass was at St. John the Baptist Church, Hospital, Co. Limerick on Sunday 17 January, and the burial was in Doon Cemetery.

Late Tom Hammersley

The death has occurred of Tom Hammersley, Cliggin, Doon, Co. Limerick, on Saturday January 16, 2021, peacefully at St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish. He is predeceased by his sister Mary Hogan and brother Paddy. He is sadly missed by his loving nephew Pat Hogan, niece Ann Marie (Maher), relatives, neighbours, and friends. His Requiem Mass was on Monday January 18 in St. Patrick’s Church Doon and the burial was in Doon Cemetery.

Late Michael Harding

The death has occurred of Michael Harding, (affectionally known as Dam), Lisnakella, Oola, Co. Limerick, on January 15, 2021, suddenly at his home. Mike will be sadly missed by his loving wife Peggie, daughters Mary O’Dwyer (Cappawhite) and Michelle Barron (Lisnakella), his loving brother John, grandchildren Tracey, Emma, Brian, Amy, Michelle and Gráinne and his loving great grandchild Ciáran, sons-in-law Martin and Tom, sister-in-law Rayleen, niece Lee and nephew Simon in England, his brothers-in-law, and their wives. Mike will be very sadly missed, he was a great husband, Dad, Grandad, and great grandad. His Requiem Mass was held in private for immediate family members only and took place on Tuesday January 19. The burial was in Doon Cemetery. Mike’s funeral cortège travelled via his home in Lisnakella, by Ayle, Ballyhane and Toem on route for burial in Doon Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace