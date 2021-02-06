Second anniversary of the death of Michael ‘Mick’ Gleeson, Kingswell, Tipperary

The second anniversary of the death of Michael (Mick) Gleeson takes place on February 3.

He was a much loved and respected figure and his passing continues to be sorely felt in a community he served so well. Mick was born on December 29, 1932.

The eldest of six children, he grew up in Donohill beside the national school, where his father was teaching principal. It was here that he developed lifelong interests in GAA, farming and history.

After leaving the Abbey School in Tipperary, Michael took up a position with the post office, where he worked for a number of years.

The late Michael Gleeson

In 1958 he left the post office to establish the company Kelly and Gleeson with his lifelong friend Larry Kelly, initially at Farnaclara, Donohill, and later at an additional premises at Horse and Jockey.

Michael married Maureen Hegarty, a secondary school teacher from Sligo, in July 1970. Michael and Maureen went on to have five sons - Peter, Micheál, Mark, Bill and Ollie.

After Larry’s sudden death in 1975, the premises in the Horse and Jockey was closed and Michael began a new business, Gleeson Concrete in Donohill. In 1988 Michael established a further business, Gleeson Quarries at Laffansbridge, Thurles.

Three of his sons, Micheál, Peter and Bill continue to operate Gleeson Concrete, Gleeson Quarries and Gleeson Precast into the next generation.

Mick’s passing ended a GAA career that spanned six decades, and one that impacted hugely on the GAA communities of Éire Óg Annacarty, Arravale Rovers, west and county Tipperary and far beyond.

Mick began his playing career as a juvenile with Éire Óg in 1945.

He won two junior hurling medals, one junior football medal and two west senior hurling medals.

He represented Tipperary on the junior hurling team of 1956 and scored three goals off the renowned Michael Maher in a senior hurling championship game in 1961.

Mick set up home with his wife, Maureen, in Kingswell, Tipperary.

With the arrival of their family of five boys he made available a local playing field that became the first training ground for the Gleeson, Quirke, Cummins, Greene, Duggan, Mahony families and others who later became Arravale Rovers stalwarts.

The club was lucky to have Mick to lead the juvenile club. His contribution there was immense. He was club chairman in 1987 when the Arravale Rovers U14 A hurling team won the club’s first county success in that grade and its first-ever county hurling title.

While hurling was his first love, he promoted both codes vigorously. Many will remember with fondness his stop-offs at the shop after a game.

Mick was generous.

A major sponsor of Tipperary county teams, he was equally giving at local level. Fíor Gael gan dabht. He died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on February 3 2019. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam .