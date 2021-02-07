Death of Toomevara author’s daughter

The death has taken place in London of Cesarina, daughter of Toomevara writer Brendan Lynch and the late Marlene Lynch.

A journalist and presenter, she died aged 50 after a short illness and was buried last week (January 27) in Surrey.

Unable to attend the funeral, Brendan said; ‘It seems as if it was only yesterday I was reading bedtime stories to her and her sister, Karen. Patricia Lynch’s adventure stories and Oscar Wilde’s Happy Prince were favourites. And it was fitting that her funeral service featured one of her three sons reading another favourite, The Lady of Shalott, a poem which teacher Rodney Bent first taught me in Nenagh CBS."

"Cesarina was an ambitious and achieved girl who inspired many friends. She deserved great credit for resuming her studies after originally dropping out of school. A member of various local groups, she regularly helped the less well off. Her death is a shock, but we must celebrate the good memories and maybe continue some of her good deeds."