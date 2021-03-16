Obituary: Sr. Louise Phelan, late of Callan, Kilkenny and Ballacolla, Laois

The death took place on Saturday February 27 of Sr. Louise Phelan, Convent of Mercy, Callan, Co Kilkenny and formerly of Ballygeehan Castle, Ballacolla, Co Laois.

Her death took place at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny.

The late Sr. Louise, who was predeceased by her parents, John and Una Phelan, her sister Ann (McHugh), her nieces, Lorraine and Elaine Phelan, is deeply regretted by her brothers John and Bill, sisters-in-law Liz and Ann, brother-in-law Pat McHugh, nieces and nephews John, Tim and Roseann, Una and Louise, Elaine, grandnieces and grandnephews, her extended family and friends, the Sisters of Mercy in Callan and the Southern Province and her great friend Fr. Tom Murphy.

Due to the current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass for Sr. Louise took place on Monday March 1 in the Church of the Assumption, Callan, with burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

Sr. Louise was a primary school teacher and spent a number of years as Principal of St. Joseph’s Convent Primary School, Borris-in Ossory in the 1980’s where she endeared herself to all who came in contact with her.

May Sr. Louise rest in peace