Tributes paid to the late Noel McInerney who has passed away after a short illness

Many tributes have been paid locally to the late Noel McInerney (pictured below), who passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, June 9.

Noel, who was born and lived all of his life at St Michael's Terrace in Tipperary Town, was an entrepreneur, a town councillor, a community activist, a local radio promoter, a peace activist and so much more.

The late Noel McInerney in discussion with President Michael D. Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin, October 2019

He was an outstanding community representative and was one of the founding members of Tipperary Peace Convention and was its first Chairman.

Indeed he had the honour of presenting the very first Tipperary International Peace Award to the late Seán McBride in September 1984.

He was honoured to be received by President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina, at Áras an Uachtaráin in October 2019, at a Reception for the founding members of Tipperary Peace Convention, and of making an address on the occasion.

He was elected as a Town Councillor with Tipperary Urban District Council, and served for two consecutive terms, topping the poll on the second occasion.

Along with being involved in a host of different organisations, he was probably best known amongst the public as proprietor along with his wife Alice of The Irish House on the Main Street.

The Irish House was a central part of Tipperary Town for many years and the warmth of welcome from them both, to visitors and locals alike, was highly regarded by all the patrons.

He was a real gentleman who made an enormous contribution to the Tipperary community over many, many years.

We extend our condolences to his wife Alice, daughters Louise and Terry, son Patrick and to all family members.