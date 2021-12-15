Search

15 Dec 2021

Moycarkey Coolcroo AC Notes

End of Year Jamboree was held in Littleton

Moycarkey Coolcroo AC Christmas End of Year Jamboree of Athletics Event was held in Littleton last Sunday, December 12

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Officials at Euro XC: Super congrats & well done to Aisling Hoey & Jim Ryan who were called up to officiate times at the European Cross Country Championships in Dublin Last Sunday, December 12th, Both Aisling & Jim are well respected up & down the country for their tireless work throughout County, Munster,& National athletics events it is a great honor & we are all so very proud of them both.

Juvenile Training End of Year Jamboree: Our Juvenile training for 2021 ended with a Jamboree last Sunday of different fun events inspired by Irelands fittest family we had Hang Tough, Balancing Beams, Tunnell Crawl, Long Jump, Turbo Javelin, Bale Jumping, Tug Of War, Tyre Jumps to name a few & we also had a special appearance from Santa. Thanks to all our volunteers, parents & members who made it a success and lent their time & tractors it was very well received by everyone.


Jamboree Thanks
Special note of thanks to the following who contributed to our Jamboree event held in our Club field last Sunday December 12th: Centenary Creamery Littleton for loan of pipes, Richie Looby for loan of tires and to Joe O'Sullivan Taxi & Bus hire.

Road Race Result
We had several runners take part in the Kilkenny Medieval Mile Race held in Kilkenny City last Friday night  December 10th amongst a big field of 253, First home for the club was Mossy Bracken who broke 5 mins for the mile running 4:44 in 7th place, next we had Shane Mullaney in 17th place in 5:06 with Paddy Bowden just behind in 18th with the same time 5:06, Conor Keating from Two Mile Borris also ran well in 21st place in 5:08, Well done to all.

