Live Sport on TV: A guide to the best of this weekend's sporting action on telly

Friday
OLYMPICS
WINTER GAMES
EUROSPORT 8AM
GOLF
AT&T PEBBLE BEACH
SKY SPORTS 4PM
RUGBY UNION
ULSTER V CONNACHT
PREMIER SPORT/TG4 7.45PM
RUGBY UNION U20S
IRELAND V WALES
RTE/VIRGIN 8PM
SOCCER
MAN UTD V MIDDLESBORO
ITV1 8PM
Saturday
SOCCER
CHELSEA V PLYMOUTH
BBCI 12NOON
RUGBY UNION
IRELAND V WALES
RTE/VIRGIN 2.15PM
RUGBY UNION
SCOTLAND V ENGLAND
RTE/VIRGIN 4.45PM
SOCCER
INTER V AC MILAN
BT SPORT 2 5PM
SOCCER
SPURS V BRIGHTON
ITV4 8PM
Sunday
SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V CARDIFF
ITV 1 12NOON
SOCCER
MOTHERWELL V CELTIC
SKY SPORTS 1.30PM
RUGBY UNION
FRANCE V ITALY
RTE/VIRGIN 3PM
SOCCER
RANGERS V HEARTS
SKY SPORTS 4PM
SOCCER
NOTTS F V LEICESTER
BBC 4PM
