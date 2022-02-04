Search

04 Feb 2022

Live Sport on TV: A guide to the best of this weekend's sporting action on telly

04 Feb 2022 11:22 AM

Friday

OLYMPICS
WINTER GAMES
EUROSPORT 8AM

GOLF
AT&T PEBBLE BEACH
SKY SPORTS 4PM

RUGBY UNION
ULSTER V CONNACHT
PREMIER SPORT/TG4 7.45PM

RUGBY UNION U20S
IRELAND V WALES
RTE/VIRGIN 8PM

SOCCER
MAN UTD V MIDDLESBORO
ITV1 8PM

Saturday

SOCCER
CHELSEA V PLYMOUTH
BBCI 12NOON

RUGBY UNION
IRELAND V WALES
RTE/VIRGIN 2.15PM

RUGBY UNION
SCOTLAND V ENGLAND
RTE/VIRGIN 4.45PM

SOCCER
INTER V AC MILAN
BT SPORT 2 5PM

SOCCER
SPURS V BRIGHTON
ITV4 8PM

Sunday

SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V CARDIFF
ITV 1 12NOON

SOCCER
MOTHERWELL V CELTIC
SKY SPORTS 1.30PM

RUGBY UNION
FRANCE V ITALY
RTE/VIRGIN 3PM

SOCCER
RANGERS V HEARTS
SKY SPORTS 4PM

SOCCER
NOTTS F V LEICESTER
BBC 4PM

