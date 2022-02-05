Colaiste Phobal Roscrea camogie team enjoys a first year blitz in Ballylooby GAA Field

The Colaiste Phobal Roscrea camogie team had a first year blitz in Ballylooby GAA Field on the 1st of February at 11am.

The 1st years left Roscrea at around 9am and were in Ballylooby for 10.30am. The girls got ready and got warmed up on the pitch for a series of 9 aside matches throughout the day. First up CPR’s Team 2 played Fethard in a tough game.

The girls battled hard for the 15 minutes but unfortunately came short 2 goals. Then, Team 1 had their first match and they played against Nenagh College. The Roscrea girls got off to a slow start and conceded a few scores but never gave up and got some lovely scores for themselves too. 2 super goals were scored by Ciara Crofton which drove on the team.

They battled hard and Saoirse Flannery was super inside in the goals making top quality saves and clearances. Unfortunately, the girls came up short with a final score of 2-01 to 3-04. At this stage the girls started to settle and were adamant to come out with a win in the next game. Team 2 were back up and running again to play their second game of the day, and in total, the schools third game so far.

The girls were facing Commeragh College and the Commeragh women got off to an excellent start, scoring 1-1 in the opening minutes, but it took no effect on the Roscrea women as Ciara Crofton and Lauren Hanlon got the score board ticking, with 3 incredible goals. The girls had the momentum behind them now but Commeragh came back and brought the match level. Yet again our forwards were superb and scored lots of lovely points and goals to help matters.

Our back line was as solid as can be with Róisín Maher and Saoirse Flannery making vital clearances up to the forward line. They showed their strength and power and never shied away from a tackle. The girls were super and created some lovely passages of play. The final whistle was blown and Roscrea ended up on level terms with Commeragh.

The final score was 5-1 to 4-4. Now it was time for our Team 1 to have their second match of the day and the women faced Loretto of Clonmel. Clonmel had a serious outfit and were strong all over the field. Kate O’Toole scored a super goal from long range but unfortunately the goal didn’t stand due to the ball coming straight from the puckout.

Our girls showed great determination and stayed battling until the final whistle. Unfortunately, the girls came up short to a very strong Clonmel side. Back to Team 2 and the girls were up for their third match of the day and in total the girls had played 5 matches so far. The girls were up against the Presentation of Clonmel this time and again provided us with a super performance and finally, after a hard, tough game, had got themselves a well-deserved win.

The final score was 3-1 to 5-1. The girls got a quick 15-minute break to boost the energy levels again before the next and final match. Both teams decided to play full pitch, with 15 players aside. This was totally new to the girls and would prove to be a great experience for them.

The girls came together as one team for the final game. They faced a tough Killenaule. The girls played super throughout the game and it was great to see them battling so hard until the end. Killenaule ended up winners of this match but on the day our girls really were the true winners, with smiles on every one of their faces walking off the pitch, which is what it’s really all about. The girls got changed and warmed up again after being out in the cold and wet since morning and headed for home after a fun and enjoyable day in Ballylooby.

The girls played really well considering some schools had some older girls on their teams, which is really a testament to our girls for not letting any girl, older or younger, get the better of them. The blitz really proved to be an excellent experience for the women and will stand to them in the long run. Well done to all the girls on their super performances throughout the day. Ms O Gorman and Ms Hynes were there on the day with Ciara Maher and Sarah O'Toole, 2 TY students helping out. Thanks to Ciara Maher for a very detailed article about the day.