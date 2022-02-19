Moyne Athletics Club news and fixtures

Castlelyons, Co. Cork staged the National Juvenile B Cross Country Championships on Sunday and what a day for the club with our Boys U/17 team crowned National Champions, individual medals at U/17 Boys & Girls and Inter County medals at U/13 Girls.



Our full complement of 15 athletes arrived in Castlelyons on Sunday to a dry day but heavy rain overnight resulted in some areas of the course being soft and muddy, but everyone had to face the same conditions and our athletes proved equally adept at mixing the soft and the firm as they all gave a great display of running.

With races from U/11 to U/17 it was our older athletes who shone on the day with the Boys U/17 team of Aaron Moore in 6th, Michael O’Mahony 7th, Jake Bowe 15th and Cathal Guilfoyle 35th winning the National U/17 Club title, no more than they deserved as they all put in a huge effort in training over the past couple of months and transferred that effort throughout their 3k event on Sunday. Aaron and Michael also collected individual bronze medals as the top 12 individuals are also rewarded with National medals. Congratulations boys on a fantastic performance.

Another athlete who deserves all the accolades is Mary Cussen who has soldered through the years without a club team behind her. Running as an individual for nearly all her career with the Club she got her deserved reward on Sunday as she crossed the line in 12th place in the Girls U/17 race to win her first national medal. Never was there a more sweeter moment and congratulations Mary on your perseverance and never give up attitude.

The Tipperary Girls U/13 team finished third in the Inter-County event, and this was no doubt due to the great running of Aisling O’Reilly and Ruth Phelan who both contributed hugely to this success. Aisling finished 19th and Ruth 51st to secure the bronze medals for the County and gain their own first national medals at this level.

Well done girls and enjoy the success. Along with the two girls the club also had Ciara Joyce and Olive Spillane-Leane in action finishing 58th and 83rd respectively to bring the club to 5th place in the Inter-Club competition. 5th club at National level is a great achievement and the girls should be rightly proud of their performances.



Our youngest athlete to compete on the day was Cathleen Cussen in the Girls U/11 and undaunted by the occasion, her first national finals, she ran a very gallant race to finish 103rd. In the Boys U/13 race we had Shane O’Dwyer who finished 69th and Dáithí Cussen 83rd while Adam Phelan & Bill Cussen took part in the Boys U/15 race to finish 37th and 42nd respectively.

Again for many of them their first taste of national competition. Our final athlete was Alana Spillane who ran a terrific race in the Girls U/15 event, showing her speed over the final 200mts to pick off athlete after athlete crossing the line in 14th place, just inches from a national individual medal.

What an all-round athlete as she had competed in Nenagh the day before and the week before at the Munster championships winning a bronze medal at 800mts.

To all our athletes on Sunday, you did yourselves, your families, and the club proud in your efforts and success and to the parents and supporters on the day, many thanks for travelling. It does mean a lot to the athletes.

Sunday brought down the curtain on the cross-country season and it is now onto the track season where no doubt many of the above athletes will also shine.



Munster U/14-U16 Indoor Track & Field Championships – Day 2

Nenagh Indoor Complex once again hosted Munster Championships on Saturday and the club had six athletes donning the green and gold. In some of their events between thirty and forty athletes took part, resulting in heats, semi-finals, and finals and while our girls, some competing in their first provincial championship, did not come away with any silverware they nonetheless gave a great account of themselves in such illustrious surroundings.

Eleanor Doyle finished 5th in Heat 4 of the GU/14 60mts in 9.74s with Laura Fogarty competing in the GU/14 Long Jump and finished with a best jump of 3.07m. At U/15 level three athletes competed in the 60mts with Niamh Cleere finishing 7th in Heat 1 with a time of 9.50s, Dearbhla Gleeson 6th in Heat 2 in 9.65s and Ellen Nolan 7th in Heat 4 in 10.46s. Ellen also took part in the U/15 60mH finishing 6th in Heat 2 in 14.03 with Alana Spillane also competing in the same heat finishing 5th in 12.35. Well done to all the girls involved and thanks to all the parents for their support on the day.

AAI Games

Well done to Katie Bergin who finished 3rd in Heat 1 of the 200mts at the AAI Games held in Abbotstown on Saturday. Katie clocked 25.61 which turned out to be the fifth fastest of the 28 athletes in the event.

Munster U/12, U/13, U/17-U/19 Indoor Track & Field Championships

Such is the competitive nature of the Munster Indoor Championships that competitions are spread out over several weekends and once again Nenagh hosts another day on Saturday. Seven athletes will travel, all hoping to perform to the best of their abilities and maybe succeed in bringing Munster medals home. The best of luck to Leona Maher (U/19 200mts, 60mts), Lucy Doyle (U/19 200mts, 60mts), David Nolan (U/13 600mts, LJ), Noah Murphy (U/13 600mts, LJ), Jack Renehan (U/13 600mts, LJ), Gerard Delaney (U/12 60mts, HJ, Shot) and Olive Spillane (U/13 60mts, LJ).

County Novice Road Championships

The road season commences on Sunday and the club are hosting the first race, the Novice Road Championships, around the usual Burma Route. The ladies race over 3k while the men run 6k. We hope that all our athletes have informed our competition secretary Ber Spillane of their entry.



Munster Schools Cross Country Championships

Best of luck to all our club athletes who will be competing in the Cork Athletic Grounds in Riverstick on Friday next, 18th February in the Munster Schools Cross Country Championships.



2022 Club Registration

All athletes training with the club should have by now renewed their 2022 club registration. Athletes cannot compete in any competitions until registration is paid. Please contact Michelle Percy our club registrar on registrarmoyneac@gmail.com for the link to renew on-line membership. New members are always welcome and should also contact Michelle on the same e-mail.



Split the Bucket!

The winner of the Split the Bucket for Friday 11th February was Eileen Helen Ryan. Winning amount €148. On-line options are available on our website www.moyneathleticclub.com and tickets can also be purchased in Quinlan’s, Moyne or at any training session. Thanks to all who continue to support each week.