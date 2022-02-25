County Athletics news and fixtures

Maire Claire McCarthy and Mossy Bracken are County Champions



Moyne was the venue last Sunday for the County Novice Road Championships. Despite the inclement weather there was a fantastic entry for both races. Maybe due to the fact that we have waited so long for a return to races but still such an entry in such demanding weather conditions, augurs well for the rest of the road season. Great credit to all the athletes and indeed the officials to ensure that these events took place and both races were competitive.

In the women’s race right from the start Maire Claire McCarthy of Clonmel went to the front and set a strong tempo despite the windy and rain conditions into which the athletes had to face. This strong effort by Maire Claire saw her opened a commanding lead by the end of the 1st km.

Despite the headstrong winds she maintained that effort over the remainder of the race to win very convincingly and is a worthy County Champion in 11 mins 5 secs, brilliant running in such demanding conditions. The battle for the minor placings was hard fought as we had a group of four athletes at the 1km mark.

They were still together as they reached the 2k mark. At this stage Elaine Horgan of Clonmel had moved clear and she had a good lead when the athletes came back onto the track with 300m to go. At this stage the weather was deteriorating and over the final 150m she battled all the way to the finishing line and held off the determined challenges of Orla Healy of Moyne and Patricia Ryan of Dundrum to win the silver medal in 11 mins 47 secs with Orla getting the bronze in 11 mins 48 secs just ahead of Patricia who was 4th in 11 mins 49 secs, phenomenal efforts from all three athletes in such trying conditions.

For the record Suzanne Shine of Clonmel was 5th in 11 mins 55 secs with Lisa Quinlan of Moyne 6th in 12 mins 23 secs.



At this stage hailstones had arrived and it was a battle of wills to get to the finishing line having to face into very strong winds and hailstones. Despite these conditions we saw great efforts by all the finishers.

In the team event with three athletes in the top 5 Clonmel retained the Cup and title for another year on 8 points with their team of Maire Claire, Elaine and Suzanne. The Silver medals were won by the host Club, Moyne with their team of Orla, Lisa and Edel Delaney who was 10th (13:07) on 19 points.

The Dundrum trio of Patricia, Mary Keane 9th (12:38) and Mairead Julian 9th (13:04) on 21 points.

The Men’s race started and as the race came into the village the pace was set by Aaron O Donnell of Carrick on Suir and Mossy Bracken of Moycarkey Coolcroo with Dermot O Gorman of Carrick on Suir leading the chasing pack in 3rd place. The leaders matched stride for stride for the next 3k with Mossy ensuring that the pace was strong.

This determined effort by Mossy was rewarded with a mile to go as he upped the pace and soon opened a slight lead on Aaron. As they turned the corner with about 800m to go, Mossy saw he had a good lead and buoyed by this he made every stride a winning one as he kept the strong pace going to come home a very worthy and convincing winner in 19 mins 29 secs with Aaron winning the silver medal in 19 mins 42 secs and his club mate Dermot O Gorman winning the bronze medal in 20 mins 8 secs, great performances by all three athletes in such demanding conditions. For the record Barry Hartnett of Mooreabbey Milers was 4th (20:30), David Sheahan of Nenagh Olympic was 5th (20:52) and Paddy Bowden of Moycarkey Coolcroo was 6th in 21:14.



In the team event Carrick on Suir were very convincing winners on 26 points with their scoring four of Aaron, Dermot, Patrick Roche 21:25 and Keith Fraher 14th in 22:20, thus winning back the Cup last won in 2020. The Moycarkey Coolcroo team won the silver medals with their scoring four of Mossy, Paddy, John Fogarty 13th (22:10) and Tom O Dwyer 32nd in 23:51. This team made history as they are the first team to win Inter club medals at this event for their Club, great to see this progress as they are building a nice squad. The bronze medals were won by Mooreabbey Milers who edged out Clonmel by just one point.

Their scoring four were Barry, Willie O Donoghue 15th (22:21), Liam O Donnell 21st (23:08) and Ger Hanley 25th (23:27). The County Chairman, Owen Fanning, thanks Moyne AC for promoting two very good races and it was great to see such great entries in both events. He also thanked the Order of Malta for the First Aid. He praised all the athletes for competing in such demanding conditions and hopefully the weather will be good for the remaining fixtures during the year.



David Mansfield sets new County Record in Seville Marathon

Last Sunday the Seville marathon took place and Clonmel’s David Mansfield ran a brilliant race when finishing 62nd overall in a fantastic time of 2 hours 16 mins 8 secs, a new County Record and a PB by over 3 minutes by the Clonmel AC athlete.



Munster Road Championship

These very popular Munster Novice, Senior and Master races takes place in Quilty, County Clare on Sunday 6th March with both the Women’s and Men’s races over 4 miles. The County and indeed Clubs from the County have fared very well in these Championship and hopes are high that the County will be well represented in both events. Entries for these races closes on the 3rd of March.