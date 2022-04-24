Moycarkey Coolcroo AC - congratulations to Sean Mockler on his big win in Kentucky, USA

Win for Sean in Kentucky, USA

Sean Mockler was competing for Indiana University on Good Friday April15th at a Track & Field meet in Louisville Kentucky . He came away with the win with a best throw of 64.05M Great Going Sean, It will be a busy period for Sean with competitions for the next four weekends in a row, We Sean the very best.



Streets of Kilkenny 5km

This popular annual road race around the main streets of Kilkenny took place on Holy Thursday last April 14th starting and finishing near the gates of Kilkenny Castle it attracted a large turnout of 713 runners. We had a good representation of 6 athletes from the club in action.

First home past the post was Mossy Bracken in 17th place who was hoping to break 16mins before the race he was closer to breaking 15mins with another super run in a new personal best of 15:04, Conor Keating 50th who has recently signed with the club in the April transfer window from Sportsworld AC in Dublin ran a super race too setting a new PB, breaking 16mins in 15:59 Conor a native of Two Mile Borris has been working from home since Covid and will be a great addition to the team, he will have to wait a month per Athletics Ireland rules before he can officially run as a Moycarkey Coolcroo athlete but he's looking forward to wearing the black and red singlet soon.

Paddy Cummins 64th was also 30 seconds ahead of his predicted time running well in a seasons best of 16:27, Shane Mullaney 122nd broke under 18mins with a good run too in 17:54, with James Dunne 164th setting a new personal best for 5km in 18:39, with Paul Bowe 291 finishing strong in a season-best of 21:07 to round off a great evening of running from the club. Thanks to Mossy Bracken for organizing the trip & to Joe O'Sullivan taxis for driving us who brought us and a selection of athletes from Tipperary & Kilkenny to the event where we had a meal afterward to celebrate a great night was had by all.

Trail Running

James Dunne was in action again on Easter Sunday competing in an Irish Mountain Running Association event held close to home in Grange around the Cragg woods loop the event was 9km with James completing the course in 42:55 for a good 7th place finish.