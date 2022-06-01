Dundrum Athletics Club - Congratulations to Tish Ryan on winning the Over 40s in the Ardmore 5 Mile

Dundrum AC



ARDMORE 5 MILE

The Ardmore 5 Mile was held on Friday, May 27. It was a lovely sunny evening for the race in the coastal village in Co Waterford. We had one athlete compete. Tish Ryan was 36th in a new PB time of 33:14 and was 1st O40. Well done to Tish who is winning a lot of races in her age category.



BALLYSKENACH 5K

The Ballyskenach 5k was held on Friday, May 27 on what was a lovely sunny evening. The race was in Roscrea. It starts in Co Tipperary and runs into Offaly and back to Tipperary. We had one athelte compete. Laura McCarthy Armstrong was 88th in 20:53.



THE ZAC BISHOP MEMORIAL 4 MILE

The Zac Bishop Memorial 4 Mile was held on Friday, May 27 in Kilmallock, Co Limerick. It was a lovely sunny evening and we had one athelte compete. Jim Hally was 36th in 26:28.



IFAM OORDEGEM MEET BELGIUM

Kevin Moore travelled over to Belgium with his coach Emmet Dunleavy and a few other athletes training under him. They took part in the IFAM Oordegem Track Meet. Races were ongoing throughout Saturday, May 28. By the time Kevin got to compete in his 5,000m race it had tipped over into Sunday, May 29 at 12:40am. The late time of the race didn't hinder Kevin as he ran a superb new PB of 14:25.37. Taking a huge 16 seconds off his previous PB.



RED BULL - CONQUER THE CASHEL

Red Bull hosted Conquer the Cashel on Saturday and Sunday, May 28 and 29. This was a gruelling 2km challenge with 20 obstacle courses with cargo nets, monkey bars, balancing beams, mud dikes etc. Darren Gayson done really well on the Saturday placing 6th. Chairman Michael Ryan done it on Sunday and placed 34th. Darren is a natural at these type of challenges and often those these types of challenges. Michael Ryan decided at last minute on the day to do. Special mention to Stephen Flanagan of Moyne AC who competed on both days and won the event both days, congratulations.